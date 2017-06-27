Paladino takes stand in his own defense

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a day featuring intense testimony and rapid-fire questions, Buffalo school board member Carl Paladino contended he was informing his constituents about a “rigged” teacher contract, and not illegally disclosing confidential information.
“There’s no excuse for how I was thinking at that moment,” Paladino said. ‘I was thinking about Obama and his wife. It led me to make a terrible error in allowing that message to go public. And I sincerely regret my words. I regret thinking them and saying them. I regret the shame I brought on myself and my kids.
“It wasn’t a good day for me,” he added.
Paladino has since the comments he wrote were never intended for publication, and that he sent them to the publication by mistake.
He also said he was given an opportunity by Artvoice to write additional stories, which appeared on Jan. 5 and Jan. 14. What he revealed in those articles is the subject of the petition to remove him from the board.