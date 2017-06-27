Lockdown at U.S. Army post in Alabama lifted

Published: Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A lockdown has been lifted at an Alabama military installation, though officials say they are still investigating a possible active shooter incident there.

Christopher Colster, a spokesman for Redstone Arsenal in Hunstville, said Tuesday that officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat. No injuries or arrests have been reported.

Colster says a training exercise was ongoing that was supposed to end Wednesday. Officials had said on Facebook that an active shooter training exercise was planned for this week. But Colster would not say whether the active shooter report was part of that exercise, adding: “I really can’t say at this point what happened. I’m not sure myself.”

