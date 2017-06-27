Scientists trying to teach dogs to call 911

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIVB) — Research scientists at Georgia Institute of Technology are trying to teach man’s best friend how to call 911 if there’s an emergency.

They have been working on this for a while and are closer to bringing it to market.

Scientists have been training service dogs to use a touchscreen to call or text for help.

Right now, they’re using a television-sized touchscreen surface, and the dogs are instructed to use their noses to push three buttons when they hear the command “help.”

Once the buttons are pushed, a computer connected to the touchscreen can be programmed to call anyone, such as family members, a doctor or even 911.

Researchers have also developed wearable devices for dogs to use. They are designed as vests and are equipped with either a chew toy for the dog to bite on command, or a braided rope for the dog to tug on.

Once activated, those sensors signal a computer in the back of the vest to make a phone call, send a text or even broadcast an audio message.

It could call 911 or let passers-by know the dog has called for help, or that the dog’s handler needs more assistance.

Scientists hope the technology will be on the market soon for service animals around the world.

Right now, they are still testing out any kinks, trying to make sure 911 isn’t dialed accidentally, and that the battery stays powered.