SPCA serving Erie County takes in baby beaver

PHOTO FROM SPCA SERVING ERIE COUNTY FACEBOOK

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The SPCA serving Erie County has an unsual guest.

The shelter took in a baby beaver Monday night after the animal was apparently separated from its mother.

The little beaver seemed healthy and alert, as members of the SPCA of Erie County’s staff examined him in a live Facebook video Tuesday afternoon.

The animal didn’t appear to be injured and he was able to swim successfully.

The next step is to determine why he was separated from his mother- and to see if he can be reunited with her. If not, he will be transferred to a wildlife rehabilitation facility specializing in beavers.

 

