Third defendant in Buffalo cocaine operation case pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Puerto Rican man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine from a Dearborn Street apartment.

Alberto Rosado-Leon, 36, of Puerto Rico, faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine when he is sentenced Oct. 18.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Rosado-Leon along with two co-defendants conspired to distribute cocaine from an apartment on Dearborn Street in Buffalo. On March 5, 2015, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the apartment and recovered 1,368 grams of cocaine in a safe and a 9 mm pistol.

Officers also recovered a surveillance system within the apartment that displayed activities in the apartment from Feb. 27 2015 to March 5, 2015. A review of the video demonstrates that during this time period, all three defendants were present weighing, mixing, and packaging cocaine for distribution. The video also depicted the defendants making drug transactions with customers.

The other two defendants, Wendell Delgado-Sanchez and Figuerora Suarez have both also been convicted. Delgado-Sanchez is awaiting sentencing and Suarez was sentenced to 60 months in prison.