UPDATES: Board member Larry Quinn testifies in Paladino hearing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fourth day of a hearing calling for the removal of Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education began Tuesday.

See our previous coverage of the hearing:

Paladino and fellow board member Larry Quinn were expected to take the stand.

Starting the morning, Board attorney Frank Miller addressed Monday’s conflict issue.

As I reported yesterday, Miller says Supreme Ct has ruled that attys in these cases rep entity, not individual. = no conflict. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/LoDCbChxkK — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn then spoke about his experience with unions, budgets and development.

Quinn, who claims he received hate mail from the teachers union, said “When I started, the average parent felt disenfranchised.”

Quinn says he and Superintendent Kriner Cash were aligned in ed philosophy. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/g4UzuUvzJb — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

“It seemed like there was a concerted effort to drag this out,” Quinn said. He believes negotiation sessions were unproductive.

Quinn: If no contract deal by "all call meeting" on Oct. 17, there would be teacher job action, poss strike. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/c4UzHYAPN4 — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn on Cash funds request from dist reserves: 'If you can do it for another $10M'–objection by Miller. pic.twitter.com/lF9ykxq9Wl — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn says all told, school bd had $75M available for bargaining. Says Cash took him aside for additional details. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/PwPPQ0dSlf — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn says Cash promised in Oct. they would keep the bd's priorities if they could spend additional money. @news4buffalo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn: 'I heard rumblings that he (Cash) had caved.' Quinn sent Cash text question abt what happened, no response. @news4buffalo https://t.co/GoxrQMHHJ0 — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Then, Quinn gets an email about a special meeting. BTF had posted contract on web, didn't include Quinn's priorities. https://t.co/F2Ib9PXZFz — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn felt it 'critical' the public knew what was in contract. Objected to going into exec session. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/gUpKr8aN92 — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Majority voted to go into exec session. Quinn, Paladino walked out of mtg. Says meeting was hostile. @news4buffalo https://t.co/c3TapG8Gfn — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn says before the Oct. 17 exec session, media knew what was in contract, asked him ?'s about specifics. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/DXzF7B4lfH — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Video shows Quinn disagreeing with exec session, because taxpayers have a right to know abt what they're paying for. @news4buffalo https://t.co/jkGBCmWR2N — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Vid shows bd member Sharon Belton Cottman requesting no one talk abt the contract until after teachers vote. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/1oT0XoXfqQ — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn on contract: 'It never occurred to me that you couldn't talk about something that had been passed.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/4285gJ2lru — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Also during mtg, Paladino says board majority has a conflict voting on contract b/c they rec'd campaign $ from BTF. @news4buffalo https://t.co/yicu59PD1M — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Paladino: 'The public has a right to know. You can't shut that down.' His questions are shut down, mtg over. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing https://t.co/ZMhyBQtEXB — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn: New contract cost was $138M, or $60-$70M over what they allocated. Plus a $40M deficit in 3rd year. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/A5x0lsirLz — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Now they're going to talk about Paladino's disparaging comments on the Obamas in ArtVoice. pic.twitter.com/q1sCUFo4fV — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

…and Dec. 29 mtg where motion was to have Paladino resign or they would file a petition with the state. @news4buffalo https://t.co/IGso33HsEH — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn: 'I was very offended by what Carl said. I think he damaged himself greatly.' Quinn voted against motion to remove Carl. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/c9SdUSgdt7 — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn: 'The voters elect people. I think it's their job, not ours.' Says Carl shld apologize instead. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing https://t.co/ktrgbt0jkC — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn met w/ Frank Miller on Jan. 10 abt petition to remove Carl. Says Miller said cld not petition on comments abt Obamas. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/FYXrRAjV2U — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn was left off email invite by board President Barbara Nevergold for Jan. 17 exec session. He was angry. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/XD63aWPPSi — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn: called the meeting 'unethical and violation of state law.' 'Serious question' of ethics to exclude board member. @news4buffalo https://t.co/fXHPKZ75NR — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Quinn says he saw a process server 'throw' legal/subpoena papers at Paladino during Jan. 18 meeting. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/efnTXIM4Un — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Specifically, this was the petition and supporting facts, which had just been approved at mtg. @news4buffalo https://t.co/NWhf1SgaZy — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Persico finished with direct. Cross exam starts with atty Chris Militello after 10 min break. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/MTphwE0q7M — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 27, 2017

Follow @DaveGreber4 on Twitter for live updates and check back on this post for more.