UPDATES: Board member Larry Quinn testifies in Paladino hearing

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fourth day of a hearing calling for the removal of Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education began Tuesday.

See our previous coverage of the hearing:

Paladino and fellow board member Larry Quinn were expected to take the stand.

Starting the morning, Board attorney Frank Miller addressed Monday’s conflict issue.

Quinn then spoke about his experience with unions, budgets and development.

Quinn, who claims he received hate mail from the teachers union, said “When I started, the average parent felt disenfranchised.”

“It seemed like there was a concerted effort to drag this out,” Quinn said. He believes negotiation sessions were unproductive.

Follow @DaveGreber4 on Twitter for live updates and check back on this post for more.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s