UPDATES: Board member Larry Quinn testifies in Paladino hearing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fourth day of a hearing calling for the removal of Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education began Tuesday.
Paladino and fellow board member Larry Quinn were expected to take the stand.
Starting the morning, Board attorney Frank Miller addressed Monday’s conflict issue.
Quinn then spoke about his experience with unions, budgets and development.
Quinn, who claims he received hate mail from the teachers union, said “When I started, the average parent felt disenfranchised.”
“It seemed like there was a concerted effort to drag this out,” Quinn said. He believes negotiation sessions were unproductive.
