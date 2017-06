LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for help finding a missing, possibly endangered woman.

Anna Niles, 23, was last seen in Niagara Falls this past Wednesday. She is known to live in the Lockport area.

Anna is 5’2″ and 120 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff’s office at (716) 438-3393 or Inv. Amanda Irons at (716) 438-3338 during normal business hours.