Animal cruelty law has governor’s signature, dog’s paw print

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and a Boston terrier found emaciated and diseased at an animal breeding operation have signed legislation strengthening laws against animal cruelty and neglect.

The Democratic governor signed the bill with a pen before a crowd on the state Capitol lawn Wednesday before helping dip Libre’s paw in ink and stamping it on the bill. Libre was a puppy when he was found last year in Lancaster County.

Humane Society of the United States state director Kristen Tullo calls the legislation Pennsylvania’s most comprehensive animal protection package ever.

It takes effect in two months. It establishes violations up to a felony for intentionally torturing an animal or for neglect or abuse that causes severe injury or death. Dog owners could be punished for tethering under certain situations.

Animal abuse is currently a felony in limited situations.