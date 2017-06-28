Close call for Orchard Park man rescued from ravine near New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — “They heard a voice of a male down in the ravine to the east of the stadium shouting for help,” said Joe Wehrfritz, Orchard Park Police Assistant Chief.

Bills security staff were in the right place at the right time during desperate moments for an Orchard Park man.

“He had been out 4-wheeling with a friend, got lost and ended up falling down the ravine,” said Wehrfritz.

Orchard Park Police say a 59-year-old fell 20 to 30 feet down the side of an embankment and got stuck under a fallen tree in a wooded area by New Era Field. He was disoriented and too weak to free himself.

“Anytime you’re operating a piece of machinery and you have alcohol involvement bad things can happen,” said Wehrfritz.

Police and multiple fire rescue personnel were able to move through dense woods and steep terrain to bring the 59-year-old to safety.

“It can be pretty treacherous terrain back there it’s not a very large area but it’s a pretty steep ravine in spots,” said Wehrfritz.

The incident happened in the same area where a young man drowned a few years ago after a Bills night game.

“He attended the Bills game, ended up outside of the Bills game on foot. I’m not sure if he got lost or what happened but he ended up in the ravine,” said Wehrfritz.

Orchard Park Police respond to incidents at nearby New Era Field all the time, but not as often in the wooded area where the ravine as.

“Maybe once every couple years it’s not that often,” said Wehrfritz.

The 59-year-old man was treated at the scene and released with only minor scratches to his head and face.