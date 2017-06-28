Darien Lake’s The Viper turns 35

By Published:

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Viper, one of Darien Lake’s signature roller coasters, turns 35 this year.

To commemorate the anniversary, the park is hosting a ceremony, complete with a ribbon cutting to re-open the ride and free samples of Perry’s “Viper Red Velvet” ice cream. The first 1,000 riders will receive a free Viper souvenir ornament.

The ceremony will be held at the park starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, which is also the 35th day of Darien Lake’s 2017 season.

The Viper was built in 1982. It was the first coaster in the world to have five inversions.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s