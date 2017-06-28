Darien Lake’s The Viper turns 35

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Viper, one of Darien Lake’s signature roller coasters, turns 35 this year.

To commemorate the anniversary, the park is hosting a ceremony, complete with a ribbon cutting to re-open the ride and free samples of Perry’s “Viper Red Velvet” ice cream. The first 1,000 riders will receive a free Viper souvenir ornament.

The ceremony will be held at the park starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, which is also the 35th day of Darien Lake’s 2017 season.

The Viper was built in 1982. It was the first coaster in the world to have five inversions.