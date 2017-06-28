DMV approves Lyft and Uber in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday afternoon, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced their approval for Lyft and Uber to start offering ride sharing services in upstate New York.

The services will be allowed starting Thursday.

“New Yorkers have long demanded statewide ride sharing services and I’m pleased that these services will now be available in time for the July 4th weekend,” DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner Terri Egan said. “Ride sharing will enhance safety on our roads, open new economic opportunities for New York’s small businesses, and enable thousands of New Yorkers to earn extra income. This is an exciting chapter in the history of New York transportation and another example of how government and industry are working together to move the Empire State forward.”

The DMV says that ride fare or estimated fare must be provided on ride sharing apps before a customer’s ride begins.

The app also must display a photo of the driver, as well as the vehicles’ license plate number, make, model and color.

The vehicle itself must display a prominent emblem on the passenger side.

Drivers must be at least 19 years old and they have to pass a criminal background check before transporting people.

