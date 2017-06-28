East Side residents can get $10 family memberships for Buffalo Science Museum through new program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Residents of Buffalo’s East Side are now able to get $10 family memberships to the Buffalo Museum of Science.

The “Neighbor Pass” program will encourage more residents who live adjacent to the Humboldt Parkway museum to explore its science studios and participate in its programs, a press release from the museum said.

The program will open up STEM education to many city residents who have never been to the science museum, the statement added.

Residents of zip codes 14208, 14211, and 14212 will be eligible for $10 family memberships or $5 individual memberships through the program. The regular cost for an individual basic membership with the museum is $50, and $70 for a family membership.

The Neighborhood Pass program was made possible through a gift from Deborah Goldman and Dr. Grant Golden.

“We are so pleased to make the Science Museum, a community treasure, affordable to those living close by,” Goldman and Golden said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for neighbors, young and old, to explore the vast, endlessly exciting world of science.”

Memberships can be purchased with proof of residency at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14211 or by calling 716-896-5200 ext. 311.