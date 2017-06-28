Former West Seneca councilman admits to stealing $12,500

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Town of West Seneca councilman has admitted to Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records.

In 2000, Craig Hicks, 60, was appointed to fill out his father’s term as a councilman following his passing. He continued serving until 2007.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says that between February 2014 and April 2015, Hicks stole money while serving as treasurer of the Carriager’s Social Club in West Seneca.

He admitted to taking $12,500 from the club’s operating account and cash fundraisers.

Hicks later made full restitution.

When sentenced on Sept. 11, Hicks could spend up to four years in jail.