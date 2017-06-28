Gowanda man charged with possessing crack, Suboxone

News 4 Staff Published:

COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Erie County Sheriff’s office say they found crack and Suboxone after pulling over a man in the Town of Collins.

Robert Mingle, 47, of Gowanda, was pulled over by Sheriff’s deputies for alleged traffic violations, when the officers say they noticed Suboxone on the center console. A search of the car then turned up crack paraphernalia, the Sheriff’s office says.

Mingle was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of possessing a controlled substance not in the original container and a traffic infraction.

He was released and given appearance tickets for Collins Town Court.

