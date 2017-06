NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls boy recovering from being attacked by two dogs earlier this month has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Family members of 7-year-old Kaden Mitchell say he had surgery on Monday and again Wednesday, but the wound is not healing and appears infected.

Kaden is scheduled to undergo a third surgery on Friday.

He was attacked by two Rottweilers at a relative’s home on June 7.