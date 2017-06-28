Paladino hearing wraps, decision on ouster expected in August

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Carl Paladino testified this week that the public has a right to know what goes on behind closed doors, especially when it has to do with how the school district spends its money.
But is that disclosure legal? An unprecedented hearing at the State Education Building now over, that’s a question n the hands of the Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, and likely won’t be answered until sometime in August.
When it was Paladino’s turn, he echoed his apology offered during his testimony Tuesday, when he said he wished he could take back the disparaging comments about the Obamas.