Police do not think Kirk Jones’ Niagara Falls plunge was a suicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Park Police do not think that Kirk Jones’ recent death in Niagara Falls was a suicide.

Jones was known for making national headlines back in 2003 when he plunged over Niagara Falls without any protection, only wearing his clothes.

He was the first person to survive doing this.

Initially, Jones’ family told media outlets that going over the falls in 2003 was a stunt, but Jones later claimed he was trying to commit suicide.

Jones most recently lived in Florida, and according to an investigation, he was in the area of Niagara Falls on April 19.

On June 2, his body was recovered from Lake Ontario near Youngstown by the United States Coast Guard.

On Wednesday, Park Police provided more information to News 4 regarding Jones’ death.

A large bubble, pictured below, was found by Goat Island back in April. Police were initially not sure what it was.

By they time they went to retrieve it, the bubble had already gone over the falls.

Park Police think Jones was trying to go over the falls again, but this time, inside the bubble. They also think he planned to take a boa constrictor with him in the bubble.

The snake was not found, but an empty cage was.

Further evidence making police think this was not a suicide was that it appears Jones tried to record the stunt.

A device recorded more than two and a half minutes of the day Jones went over the falls.

It is unclear what kept Jones and the bubble apart.