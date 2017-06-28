Queen City Landing fined $50,000 by DEC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The NYS DEC has fined the developers of the Queen City Landing project $50,000 after a piece of a concrete wall from the former Freezer Queen building fell into Lake Erie in Nov. 2016.

According to Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper, the DEC began investigations of the Outer Harbor site after the Nov. 2016 incident, and found several additional violations of Environmental Conservation Law.

Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper found through a Freedom of Information request that the DEC had issued Queen City Landing a notice of violation and a consent order, which Queen City Landing acknowledged May 2. The organization also agreed to pay the fine.

Queen City Landing issued a statement Wednesday morning, stating that they have been cooperating with the state DEC to examine all of the issues.

“Queen City Landing’s ownership had no involvement in the matters raised by the DEC, and we have addressed the issue, both internally and with the DEC,” the statement added.

“We appreciate the thorough and professional matter in which the DEC worked with our team. We look forward to continuing and completing our remediation activities at the site, in full compliance with the standards of the DEC’s Brownfield Cleanup Program, which is an essential component to this once-in-a-lifetime development opportunity along the Outer Harbor.”