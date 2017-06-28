Residents fighting plan for roundabout in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some people in the Town of Tonawanda want to put the brakes on part of a plan to improve traffic flow.

The town engineer wants to put a roundabout at one intersection. He said it’s a better option than a four-way stop or a traffic light.

This is just one part of the Park Blvd. Complete Street initiative.

The plan includes a roundabout being placed at the corner of Parker and Decatur Rd. The speed limit would be 15 miles per hour, and traffic could only go in one direction.

That is next to Lincoln Park and a public pool.

That has many in the town concerned about safety. They raised those concerns at a public hearing Tuesday night.

“We haven’t had any education about these,” Town of Tonawanda resident Marlene Merzacco said. “It’s not our country’s culture. It’s being brought in, so we don’t even know how to drive in them.”

Tonawanda Town Engineer Jim Jones said “Nationwide roundabouts are much safer and more efficient than traffic signals and that’s the general movement is to use more roundabouts.”

As of Wednesday morning, the plan is still being worked out. It also includes bicycle lanes, sidewalk repairs and other upgrades.

The Town Board will have to approve the project.