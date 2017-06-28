Sheriff: Drunk driver attacks deputy during traffic stop

COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says that a drunk driver attacked a deputy during a Tuesday night traffic stop.

A deputy pulled Collins resident Todd Edwards, 34, over on Taylor Hollow Rd. shortly before Midnight.

After pulling him over, the deputy claimed to immediately smell alcohol.

Edwards was ordered to get out of the vehicle and take sobriety tests.

The deputy said the Edwards failed them and started shouting obscenities at the officer.

The deputy then told Edwards he was under arrest and asked him to put his hands behind his back.

After this, the Sheriff’s office says Edwards attacked the deputy, but the officer was able to secure him on the ground following a struggle.

With help from New York State Police and a Seneca Nation Marshal, Edwards was taken to the North Collins substation, where he refused to take a breath test.

He faces multiple charges including DWI, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Edwards was committed to the Erie County Holding Center before his arraignment.

