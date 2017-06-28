Sixth defendant convicted in Buffalo heroin ring case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 20-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to acting as a “runner” in a Buffalo heroin ring.

Maikel Gonzalez, 20, of Buffalo, is one of 14 defendants indicted in the case. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin in U.S. District Court.

According to the assistant U.S. Attorney handling the case, between Jan. 2015 and Sept. 28, 2015, Gonzalez conspired with others to distribute heroin on the West Side of Buffalo. The investigation utilized undercover purchases by the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Buffalo Police Department.

Gonzalez was a street-level distributors or “runner” in a heroin trafficking ring operated by Daniel Molina-Rios. The organization acquired heroin from the New York City area for distribution in Buffalo but also had an alternate heroin source locally.

Gonzalez is the sixth defendant in the case to be convicted. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced in October.

Charges are pending against the remaining defendants.