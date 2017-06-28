Survey: New York has the rudest drivers in the nation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A survey from Kars 4 Kids says that New York has the rudest drivers in the country.

Ranking at number 50, “New York drivers live up to their reputation,” the survey says. “They are least likely to let others merge, the second most likely to slow down when tailgated and to use the turning lane to beat traffic.”

New York’s driving score, according to the survey, was an F.

Our neighbor to the south, Pennsylvania, did not fare much better, coming in at number 42 and receiving a D score.

“Pennsylvania treats slow drivers nicely. However, if you come to a backed up exit, watch out! These drivers are likely to cut in when it comes to those backed up exits,” the survey said.

Coming in at number 1 was Idaho, which received an A+ score.

“Idaho drivers are the most polite in the country,” the survey said. “They’re most likely to let you merge in or overtake them.”

MORE | See the complete survey results here.