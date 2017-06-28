Survey: New York has the rudest drivers in the nation

By Published:
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A survey from Kars 4 Kids says that New York has the rudest drivers in the country.

Ranking at number 50, “New York drivers live up to their reputation,” the survey says. “They are least likely to let others merge, the second most likely to slow down when tailgated and to use the turning lane to beat traffic.”

New York’s driving score, according to the survey, was an F.

Our neighbor to the south, Pennsylvania, did not fare much better, coming in at number 42 and receiving a D score.

“Pennsylvania treats slow drivers nicely. However, if you come to a backed up exit, watch out! These drivers are likely to cut in when it comes to those backed up exits,” the survey said.

Coming in at number 1 was Idaho, which received an A+ score.

“Idaho drivers are the most polite in the country,” the survey said. “They’re most likely to let you merge in or overtake them.”

MORE | See the complete survey results here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s