Tips on how to hail an Uber or Lyft through the app

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) — When the clock strikes 12:01 am on Thursday, Uber and Lyft drivers will be allowed to hit the roads in western New York.

Uber and Llyft hired more than a thousand drivers each which gave a boost to the local economy.

“Anything that we can do to produce more jobs, to produce more employment opportunities and circulate more dollars into our economy, benefits the economic development and the economy of Buffalo,” said Mayor Byron Brown, City of Buffalo.

For many western New Yorkers, it will be their first time taking an Uber or Lyft.

After downloading either app the first thing a rider should do is enter their credit card information. This will be how each ride is paid for.

When passengers are ready to get picked up, you pick where you want to go in the app. The estimated fare will be provided before the ride begins.

Riders get matched with a driver in minutes and the app shows you how close the driver is to you.

The apps will also show details about the driver and vehicle including the make, model, color, license plate and the photo of the driver.

Passengers will get an update when the driver is close to the selected location.

When the ride ends, there’s no need to get out a wallet since the credit card on file will already be charged.

Those who live in WNY who have been hired by Uber or Lyft say they’re excited for ride sharing to begin on Thursday.

“In western New York it’s going to be huge because we got sports teams all around, bars don’t close until four, it’s going to help a lot of people traveling around,” said Tony Calarese, new Uber driver from Blasdell.

“I’m excited, I can’t wait for Thursday and get the ball rolling and see what happens,” said Jerry Pomplun, new Uber driver from Tonawanda.

Currently, Uber is testing out tipping drivers in three cities and by the end of July all Uber drivers could expect tips.

Lyft will be offering $5 off of the first ride for new passengers when ride sharing officially kicks off in upstate New York.