UPDATES: Closing arguments in Paladino hearing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Dave Greber is in Albany for the fifth day of the hearing on a petition to get Carl Paladino kicked off of Buffalo’s school board.
See updates on the day below:
Good morning from the state ed building in Albany. Closing arguments set to begin shortly in the #PaladinoHearing. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/lCqznBKjsX
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
'If we can't get him for that, we can get him for this.' Dennis Vacco quoting bd member Sharon Belton-Cotman. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/OKRpsY6DG3
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Says school board majority is 'hell bent' on ousting Carl Paladino from the board. @news4buffalo https://t.co/wGTDpRZIkW
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: 'He cares deeply and passionately about the city of Buffalo and its citizens.' Says schools were failing students. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ruhZlfpWiY
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: There's no question that resolution (on Dec. 29) 'was illegal.' Says no mention of confidential disclosure. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/PAXyMI7iVo
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
The reasons change Jan. 4, and are adopted on Jan. 18. Also says retainer resolution was to oust Carl for his speech. @news4buffalo https://t.co/E0g4LFz1sG
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: 'The petitioners' pretext should be enough to shoot down this petition.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/uA8VBOdCgt
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
On Jan 19, Miller spent time w/ NYSUT to work on petitions. Why taxpayers foot bill for Miller to meet w/ other petitioners? @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/GCg3fNAUVx
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Rhetorical question posed by Vacco. @news4buffalo https://t.co/AD51EBg38b
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: Exec sessions on Oct 12, Dec 21 improperly convened. 'I defer to the videos.' Says they lacked required specificity. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/7qdB6xJaJQ
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: 'broad generalities are insufficient, especially when seeking the broad remedy of removal.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/LIUDjC0BBB
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Pointing to Elia's ruling that denied discussion, questions abt what was said during exec sessions. @news4buffalo https://t.co/E4EKAw60RJ
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: Topics can't just be considered confidential if they're discussed in exec session, if they're already public knowledge. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/UKO3xFCGrH
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: 'You can't put the toothpaste back in the tube.' @news4buffalo https://t.co/1yua9SaXrQ
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: Carl thought it was impt to speak of the auth given to Kriner Cash to give BTF more $. Cash exceeded his spending auth. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/WRasgUhElX
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: 'The public has the right to know how the entire reserves were spent to close the deal' w/ BTF. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/5lJ88ri64m
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
'Phil (Rumore) played the board majority like a fiddle. They willingly had their pockets picked.' @news4buffalo https://t.co/kCTQQMZ9Kt
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: Why is pres of the union showing up to remove a single board member? 'They collaborate. They collide.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/dzGBAflLgN
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: Bd Pres. Nevergold 'allowed a public flogging of Carl over his ArtVoice comments.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/JgLIxXl3Oh
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco: Removing Carl would be a setback to transparency and the best interests of the district. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/9S0IGVwbcL
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Vacco finishes: 'If you removal Carl, you'll deprive the community of an important advocate without fixing the mess.' @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/oUy7m52tXm
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Board attorney Frank Miller takes podium for closing argument in #PaladinoHearing. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Nmp02ddLic
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Miller: 'To suggest there was some impropriety on behalf of our firm…is to create a distraction…beneath contempt.' @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/5rXf2fYXSL
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Miller: 'The law doesn't apply to him (Carl) because he (believes he) serves a grander purpose.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/Z8F2kkZrGB
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Miller: The first amendment wasn't created to give license to violate other laws. It can't immunize him from reproach. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Pwg4TgijaH
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Miller: This dist has enough problems…but Paladino's release of information is "profound," will have deep repercussions. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/7SCRwJI3Up
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Miller: How does the public benefit from knowing about the discipline of principal Casey Young? It doesn't. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/X8uU64R3RO
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Miller: After Carl's comments abt Obamas on Dec 23, ArtVoice gives him forum 'to redeem himself.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/2diImqINQr
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Says Paladino released confidential info to 'distract' from his comments abt Obamas, win back the public. @news4buffalo https://t.co/8eQ4AYtDdH
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Miller: 'If that isn't furthering a personal interest, I don't know what is. He saw that benefit and he went for it.' https://t.co/QxgvubzHGQ
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Miller: We have a situation here where there have been intentional disclosures from exec session to further a personal agenda. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/5ngVv6osHn
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Miller: Carl believes he 'is a law unto himself.' 'If that doesn't establish grounds for removal, I don't know what does.' @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/dbr5YZ6ITV
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Miller: He never apologized for unauthorized disclosures, meaning he's not sorry…which means he will continue to do so. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/TAD6XEI98z
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Miller wraps with: 'The only appropriate remedy is the removal of Carl Paladino.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/ZMhQb6wkY2
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
.@CarlPaladino makes his first comments since the hearing got underway, talking about district dysfunction. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/rQuw4UIxcf
— Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017
Follow @DaveGreber4 on Twitter for updates.
Advertisement