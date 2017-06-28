UPDATES: Closing arguments in Paladino hearing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Dave Greber is in Albany for the fifth day of the hearing on a petition to get Carl Paladino kicked off of Buffalo’s school board.

See updates on the day below:

Good morning from the state ed building in Albany. Closing arguments set to begin shortly in the #PaladinoHearing. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/lCqznBKjsX — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

'If we can't get him for that, we can get him for this.' Dennis Vacco quoting bd member Sharon Belton-Cotman. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/OKRpsY6DG3 — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Says school board majority is 'hell bent' on ousting Carl Paladino from the board. @news4buffalo https://t.co/wGTDpRZIkW — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco: 'He cares deeply and passionately about the city of Buffalo and its citizens.' Says schools were failing students. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ruhZlfpWiY — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco: There's no question that resolution (on Dec. 29) 'was illegal.' Says no mention of confidential disclosure. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/PAXyMI7iVo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

The reasons change Jan. 4, and are adopted on Jan. 18. Also says retainer resolution was to oust Carl for his speech. @news4buffalo https://t.co/E0g4LFz1sG — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

On Jan 19, Miller spent time w/ NYSUT to work on petitions. Why taxpayers foot bill for Miller to meet w/ other petitioners? @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/GCg3fNAUVx — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco: Exec sessions on Oct 12, Dec 21 improperly convened. 'I defer to the videos.' Says they lacked required specificity. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/7qdB6xJaJQ — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco: 'broad generalities are insufficient, especially when seeking the broad remedy of removal.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/LIUDjC0BBB — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Pointing to Elia's ruling that denied discussion, questions abt what was said during exec sessions. @news4buffalo https://t.co/E4EKAw60RJ — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco: Topics can't just be considered confidential if they're discussed in exec session, if they're already public knowledge. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/UKO3xFCGrH — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco: 'You can't put the toothpaste back in the tube.' @news4buffalo https://t.co/1yua9SaXrQ — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco: Carl thought it was impt to speak of the auth given to Kriner Cash to give BTF more $. Cash exceeded his spending auth. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/WRasgUhElX — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco: 'The public has the right to know how the entire reserves were spent to close the deal' w/ BTF. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/5lJ88ri64m — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

'Phil (Rumore) played the board majority like a fiddle. They willingly had their pockets picked.' @news4buffalo https://t.co/kCTQQMZ9Kt — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco: Why is pres of the union showing up to remove a single board member? 'They collaborate. They collide.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/dzGBAflLgN — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco: Bd Pres. Nevergold 'allowed a public flogging of Carl over his ArtVoice comments.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/JgLIxXl3Oh — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco: Removing Carl would be a setback to transparency and the best interests of the district. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/9S0IGVwbcL — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Vacco finishes: 'If you removal Carl, you'll deprive the community of an important advocate without fixing the mess.' @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/oUy7m52tXm — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Board attorney Frank Miller takes podium for closing argument in #PaladinoHearing. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Nmp02ddLic — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Miller: 'To suggest there was some impropriety on behalf of our firm…is to create a distraction…beneath contempt.' @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/5rXf2fYXSL — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Miller: 'The law doesn't apply to him (Carl) because he (believes he) serves a grander purpose.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/Z8F2kkZrGB — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Miller: The first amendment wasn't created to give license to violate other laws. It can't immunize him from reproach. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Pwg4TgijaH — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Miller: This dist has enough problems…but Paladino's release of information is "profound," will have deep repercussions. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/7SCRwJI3Up — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Miller: How does the public benefit from knowing about the discipline of principal Casey Young? It doesn't. @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/X8uU64R3RO — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Miller: After Carl's comments abt Obamas on Dec 23, ArtVoice gives him forum 'to redeem himself.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/2diImqINQr — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Says Paladino released confidential info to 'distract' from his comments abt Obamas, win back the public. @news4buffalo https://t.co/8eQ4AYtDdH — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Miller: 'If that isn't furthering a personal interest, I don't know what is. He saw that benefit and he went for it.' https://t.co/QxgvubzHGQ — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Miller: We have a situation here where there have been intentional disclosures from exec session to further a personal agenda. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/5ngVv6osHn — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Miller: Carl believes he 'is a law unto himself.' 'If that doesn't establish grounds for removal, I don't know what does.' @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/dbr5YZ6ITV — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Miller: He never apologized for unauthorized disclosures, meaning he's not sorry…which means he will continue to do so. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/TAD6XEI98z — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

Miller wraps with: 'The only appropriate remedy is the removal of Carl Paladino.' @news4buffalo #PaladinoHearing pic.twitter.com/ZMhQb6wkY2 — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 28, 2017

