5-year-old makes sandwiches for firefighters

MICHIGAN (WIVB) — A five-year-old girl in Michigan has managed to put smiles on the faces of firefighters, one peanut butter and jelly sandwich at a time.

Jazmyne Hunt suggested the idea to her mom after spotting the crews while they drove by.

Using her own hard-earned money from her piggy bank, she bought all the essentials.

Before long, the mother-daughter duo got to work.

“The firefighters may be hungry,” Jazmyne said.

“We had a little assembly line,” her mother, Becky said. “She would put them in a baggy and put them in a bag.”

Jazmyne also delivered water and other supplies to the firefighters while inspiring others to pitch in.

The crews say people have been so generous, they’ve had to turn some of the food and water away.