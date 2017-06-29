5-year-old makes sandwiches for firefighters

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

MICHIGAN (WIVB) — A five-year-old girl in Michigan has managed to put smiles on the faces of firefighters, one peanut butter and jelly sandwich at a time.

Jazmyne Hunt suggested the idea to her mom after spotting the crews while they drove by.

Using her own hard-earned money from her piggy bank, she bought all the essentials.

Before long, the mother-daughter duo got to work.

“The firefighters may be hungry,” Jazmyne said.

“We had a little assembly line,” her mother, Becky said. “She would put them in a baggy and put them in a bag.”

Jazmyne also delivered water and other supplies to the firefighters while inspiring others to pitch in.

The crews say people have been so generous, they’ve had to turn some of the food and water away.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s