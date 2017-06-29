AP: Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries

By Published:
A St. Louis police officer looks over a large hole in 6th Street, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in St. Louis, that swallowed a Toyota Camry between Olive and Locust Streets. It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who scored what he thought was a prime parking spot in downtown St. Louis said he returned from a Thursday morning trip to the gym with his fiancee to find his car swallowed by a sinkhole.

Jordan Westerberg told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tpTCZm ) that when the couple came back to his Toyota Camry shortly before 7 a.m. and didn’t see the car, they figured it had been towed.

Street workers were gathered at the parking space, a tipoff that something was amiss. That’s when Westerberg, 25, found the vehicle in the gaping hole — about 20 feet (6 meters) deep and 8 to 10 feet (2.5 to 3 meters) across — that took up the entire southbound lane of the street, next to a vacant building expected to feature apartments, office space and retail.

No injuries were reported.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Westerberg, who lives in a loft downtown. “We could’ve been in the car. It’s a compact car. It’s not like it’s heavy.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse, though an 8-inch, below-ground water main at the site appeared to have been broken for some time, given the amount of erosion.

Vincent Foggie, of the city’s water division, said hole was missing mounds of dirt that normally support the road’s asphalt-topped concrete. He called such voids large enough to swallow a vehicle a rarity in the city.

“We don’t know what happened,” Foggie said. “I have no idea where the dirt went.”

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s