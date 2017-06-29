Chief: Two San Antonio officers in “very critical condition” after shooting

CBS News Published:
The scene in downtown San Antonio where two officers were shot and critically wounded June 29, 2017 KENS

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Two San Antonio police officers were critically wounded in a shootout with a suspect on a street just north of the city’s downtown section.

One of two suspects also was wounded in the Thursday afternoon shootout. The other suspect was taken into custody.

Police Chief William McManus told CBS affiliate KENS the incident started during a “pedestrian contact.” He said the two officers were patrolling the neighborhood when they spotted two people with whom they wanted to speak. McManus says the officers were immediately fired upon when they stepped from their car. The officers returned fire, wounding one suspect.

McManus said the officers were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in “very critical condition.” One was wounded in the face and the other in the upper torso.

He had no information on the wounded suspect.

The incident prompted a lockdown at San Antonio College, according to its Twitter feed, but the college was later given the all clear.

