Clarence man says Michigan balloon tribute to deceased students landed on his property

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man in Clarence says that a balloon traveled from Michigan and landed on his property.

Ed Badhorn reached out to News 4 after finding the balloon he says came from Benton Harbor, a city on the west side of Michigan.

Badhorn reached out to school officials in Benton Harbor. He says Amanda Scott, the district’s assistant to the Superintendent, told him the balloon was released on the day of the district’s high school graduation.

According to Badhorn, a number of balloons were released as a tribute to students who had passed away that year.

He says Scott wrote him back, saying “I would like to start off by saying thank you for the moving email about our balloon being found in NY of all things. It goes to show how far one can travel when they let their mind soar! We would like to put together an article with your permission to use the pictures you sent us.” “We found out who the balloon belongs too. The woman’s name is Tonya Towns. Her son, Trayvon Shannon, had passed away from a drowning accident. She’s been waiting for a sign from him and this is definitely a sign. I have her number if you would like to connect with her. I think she would really enjoy talking to you.”

The graduation ceremony was on June 9, according to Badhorn.

