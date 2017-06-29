Family: Teen in coma following Route 20 bicycle accident

CORRECTION: The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office previously informed News 4 that the boy had died. This turned out to be incorrect. News 4 has since spoken with the teen’s family regarding the correct information.

TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — The family of a teenager says he is in a coma following a bicycle accident on Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m. that day, a driver was headed west on Route 20 when he struck a 15-year-old on a bike, who was going in the opposite direction.

The Sheriff’s office says the bicyclist entered the driver’s lane, leading to the collision.

After suffering serious injuries, the teen was hospitalized.

The Sheriff’s office does not anticipate filing charges against the driver.