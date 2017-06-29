Family: Teen in coma following Route 20 bicycle accident

By Published: Updated:

CORRECTION: The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office previously informed News 4 that the boy had died. This turned out to be incorrect. News 4 has since spoken with the teen’s family regarding the correct information.

TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — The family of a teenager says he is in a coma following a bicycle accident on Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m. that day, a driver was headed west on Route 20 when he struck a 15-year-old on a bike, who was going in the opposite direction.

The Sheriff’s office says the bicyclist entered the driver’s lane, leading to the collision.

After suffering serious injuries, the teen was hospitalized.

The Sheriff’s office does not anticipate filing charges against the driver.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s