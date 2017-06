HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Hamburg Police are investigating larcenies from Toys R Us and Babies R Us which occurred on June 21 and June 26.

Police are looking for three suspects in the thefts. The suspects are believed to have filled up their carts on both occasions and left the store through the entrance without paying for the items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Hamburg Police at 648-5111 or Det. Sgt. Timothy Crawford at 648-5118 ext. 2622.