New Oishei Children’s Hospital nearing completion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After several months of construction the inside of the $270 million John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital is nearly complete.

“A lot of effort goes into design and the design of the building is meant to convey a sense that you’ll be taken care of here, you can heal here,” said Mickey Mariacher, Kaleida Health Director of Construction Management.

All operating rooms, the mother baby unit, pediatric intensive care unit, and the hematology/oncology unit are finished.

“If you have a child in here like our NICU for example average stay is 3 weeks and if you’re going to be there with your child for 3 weeks there are things you are going to need. So there’s laundry facilities, several different places to have a cup of coffee,” said Mariacher.

The next few months, crews will work on the finishing touches and move in equipment.

In July, a helipad on top of the building is expected to be completed and certified.

“We have cat scan machines, x-ray machines to put in place and starting around mid august Kaledia has millions of dollars worth of furniture and smaller equipment that will move in and that’s after Turner is done,” said Mariacher.

With 12 floors and 185 beds, the Oishei Children’s Hospital will be the first of it’s kind in all of New York state. The hospital’s location will also give patients an advantage.

“If there’s ever an issue with mom delivering, it’s a short run down a hallway and she’s in Buffalo General for adult surgery and then right around the corner is our Gates Vascular Institute,” said Mariacher.

Although they’re getting close, the work isn’t over just yet.

“We have to move everything in so that it’s perfect right down to a glove box and then we spend several weeks training,” said Mariacher.

The new Oishei Children’s Hospital is on track to open this November