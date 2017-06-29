Niagara County SPCA takes in 2 emaciated dogs

By Published: Updated:
(Bedelia. Photo credit: Niagara SPCA on Facebook)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA serving Niagara County has taken in two emaciated dogs in the last two days.

One of them, originally called “Precious,” has been renamed “Bedelia.”

“That was the name her owners gave her and as you can see she was clearly “precious” to them,” the SPCA wrote in a Facebook post.

Bedelia was ridden with fleas and parasites, but despite her physical state, she was very friendly to SPCA officials.

“Often times brought back from the brink of death, the first thing a dog does when she regains her strength is wag her tail or give kisses to her caretakers,” they wrote. “Their capacity for forgiveness is limitless and their ability to love and trust even after abuse is immeasurable.”

The SPCA says they are investigating a reported transfer of her ownership and that charges are pending.

The other dog, who the SPCA named “Jude Melisandre Raine,” was found on Green St. on a local reservation. They have been calling her “Raine” for short.

“We don’t know if she was dumped in that condition or dumped and couldn’t fend for herself and became emaciated or if she strayed from her home,” the SPCA wrote.

Like Bedelia, Raine had a number of fleas and parasites, but was friendly.

Anyone with knowledge about Raine’s history or previous ownership is asked to call the SPCA at (716) 731-4368 ext 302.

WARNING: The photos below are graphic in nature and may upset some viewers.

Dogs

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s