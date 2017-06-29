Niagara County SPCA takes in 2 emaciated dogs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA serving Niagara County has taken in two emaciated dogs in the last two days.

One of them, originally called “Precious,” has been renamed “Bedelia.”

“That was the name her owners gave her and as you can see she was clearly “precious” to them,” the SPCA wrote in a Facebook post.

Bedelia was ridden with fleas and parasites, but despite her physical state, she was very friendly to SPCA officials.

“Often times brought back from the brink of death, the first thing a dog does when she regains her strength is wag her tail or give kisses to her caretakers,” they wrote. “Their capacity for forgiveness is limitless and their ability to love and trust even after abuse is immeasurable.”

The SPCA says they are investigating a reported transfer of her ownership and that charges are pending.

The other dog, who the SPCA named “Jude Melisandre Raine,” was found on Green St. on a local reservation. They have been calling her “Raine” for short.

“We don’t know if she was dumped in that condition or dumped and couldn’t fend for herself and became emaciated or if she strayed from her home,” the SPCA wrote.

Like Bedelia, Raine had a number of fleas and parasites, but was friendly.

Anyone with knowledge about Raine’s history or previous ownership is asked to call the SPCA at (716) 731-4368 ext 302.

WARNING: The photos below are graphic in nature and may upset some viewers.

Dogs View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Raine. Photo credit: Niagara SPCA on Facebook) (Raine. Photo credit: Niagara SPCA on Facebook) (Bedelia. Photo credit: Niagara SPCA on Facebook) (Bedelia. Photo credit: Niagara SPCA on Facebook) (Bedelia. Photo credit: Niagara SPCA on Facebook) (Raine. Photo credit: Niagara SPCA on Facebook)