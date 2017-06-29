Olean dispatcher’s arrest linked to jail suicide



OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police investigators arrested an Olean police dispatcher, Wednesday, charging her with falsifying business records. The genesis of the arrest was the hanging of a prisoner in the Olean police cell block, on June 11.

The hanging incident triggered two separate, but parallel, investigations: one by the New York State Commission of Correction–which is standard whenever a prisoner is hospitalized–and the other by State Police, which led to the arrest of Lorraine Sloane, 55, of Olean.

The prisoner, a 31-year-old Allegany man, died about a week after he was discovered hanging from the bars in his jail cell. Olean police launched an in-house investigation, and came upon discrepancies in Sloane’s prisoner log.

State police were called in, and investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Sloane. State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan said Sloane falsified a prisoner log, indicating she had personally checked on inmates, even though she had not.

“Every 30 minutes she is supposed to check the cell, sign a prisoner log, on the off chance that something may be wrong or maybe someone needs assistance. That is what that is implemented for, that is what that is in place for, and in actuality, by not doing that is a disservice and by signing that she did, is against the law.”

Lorraine Sloane was issued an appearance ticket on the charge of Falsifying a Business Record, which is a misdemeanor, and is due back in court, next month.

Sloane was a civilian dispatcher for the police Department, but police Police Chief Jeff Rowland said Thursday, Sloane is no longer employed by the City of Olean.

A spokesperson for the State Commission of Correction said the commission’s investigation has no set timetable. Their job is to make sure all regulations and laws guiding the operation of the jail have been followed.