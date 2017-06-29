Pennsylvania man pleads guilty in 2015 carjacking in Dunkirk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the three Pennsylvania men charged in a July 2015 robbery and carjacking has pleaded guilty.

Dimas Colon-Cruz, 37, of Erie, has pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. His co-defendant, Michael Gonzalez-Colon, has already been convicted and sentenced, and a third defendant, Denis Cruz, has charges pending against him.

The trio traveled from Erie to Dunkirk on stolen ATVs on July 20, 2015. Shortly after, the vehicles were confiscated by Dunkirk Police and the defendants were left without transportation.

Colon-Cruz, Cruz and Gonzalez-Colon then assaulted an individual near Robin and Second streets, striking the victim in the face and taking several items.

A second victim was then assaulted by the defendant and co-defendants near 209 Robin Street. After striking the victim in the head with a handgun, they stole the victim’s 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Lakeside Lawncare in Fredonia was also burglarized that night and several items taken, including a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck. Both vehicles were later found in Erie.

Colon-Cruz is scheduled to be sentenced 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25.

 

