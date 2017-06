SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An alert from New York state officials was issued for people in the Silver Creek area on Thursday morning.

Officials say that due to something smoldering in a “dust collector” at Newbrook Machine Corporation, people were asked to shelter in place with their windows shut and ventilation systems off.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says chemicals are involved, prompting the message for people to stay indoors.

The facility is located at 16 Machine St.