Survey: Millennials communicate best with GIFs and emojis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — How do you communicate best? Text or face-to-face?

According to a new survey, millennials say using GIFs or emojis helps them get their point across the best.

Harris Poll and GIF platform, Tenor, surveyed more than 2,000 people and Time Magazine reported the results.

They discovered that 36 percent of the millennials they spoke to feel as though emojis and GIFs help them to communicate their feelings and thoughts better than words do.

Also, the majority of people surveyed said they feel more connected to people they frequently message, instead of those they actually speak with, especially if emojis and GIFs are used.

