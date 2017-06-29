Teen killed in Route 20 bicycle accident

TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says a teenager has died following a bicycle accident on Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m. that day, a driver was headed west on Route 20 when he struck a 15-year-old on a bike, who was going in the opposite direction.

The Sheriff’s office says the bicyclist entered the driver’s lane, leading to the collision.

After suffering serious injuries, the teen was hospitalized. News 4 confirmed on Thursday that he died.

The Sheriff’s office does not anticipate filing charges against the driver.