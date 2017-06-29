Test ride: Uber vs. cab

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As ridesharing is arriving in the Queen City, many have questions about the benefits of having it and how apps like Uber and Lyft differ from traditional cabs. We took both for a test ride around the city to see for ourselves how they’re similar, different, and to answer other questions people might have.

Many people cite ridesharing as being more reliable, less expensive, and arriving faster than traditional cabs.

Starting with the ease of ordering the car – for Uber, the GPS location setting handled that; for the cab company, I didn’t know my location’s address which was a bit confusing for the operator and myself as we were both trying to find out the exact location, despite giving cross streets.

We were told our Uber would arrive in four minutes. A few minutes into our wait, a message popped up on the app saying there was a driver mix up and we’d get a new driver. We were inside of the Uber after waiting 12 minutes and 20 seconds.

The cab company told us the car would arrive in 10 to 15 minutes; after 4 minutes and 29 seconds, we were inside the car and heading on our way.

Cost wise – the Uber came in at $7, something we knew about right off the bat; while the cab’s price was unpredictable and, with tip, was $11.30. When we took the Uber, the price wasn’t surging which will happen during peak hours or during large events; cabs always have the same fare while the meters are running.