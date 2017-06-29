Two kids accused of breaking into Dunkirk store

By Published:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two kids were accused of breaking into, and stealing from, a Dunkirk store.

Dunkirk police say that around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, two boys, ages 11 and 12, broke in Mad Hatter & More on Lake Shore Dr. E.

According to police, the boys got up on the building’s roof, disconnected the wiring for the exterior perimeter lighting, and then smashed a window with a rock.

The two were accused of stealing merchandise from the store after police apprehended them at one of their homes within a few hours.

Police did not say if the boys are facing charges.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s