Two kids accused of breaking into Dunkirk store

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two kids were accused of breaking into, and stealing from, a Dunkirk store.

Dunkirk police say that around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, two boys, ages 11 and 12, broke in Mad Hatter & More on Lake Shore Dr. E.

According to police, the boys got up on the building’s roof, disconnected the wiring for the exterior perimeter lighting, and then smashed a window with a rock.

The two were accused of stealing merchandise from the store after police apprehended them at one of their homes within a few hours.

Police did not say if the boys are facing charges.