WNY Muslim leader reacts to new travel ban guidelines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Donald Trump’s travel ban is now in effect after his executive order was reinstated this week.

The Supreme Court is taking up the issue in October, but in the meantime they allowed the ban to be implemented on a limited basis.

The travel ban went into effect at 8 pm Thursday.

People from six mostly Muslim countries will not be allowed to enter the U.S. for at least 90 days while the United States reviews its immigration policies.

The ban bars citizens who do not have close ties to the United States or no previously approved visa, refugee status or permanent residence.

Refugees who have been approved to enter the country by July 6 can still do so, but those planning to arrive after will be subject to the ban.

“Banning people is not an American activity, it is un-American to ban people from entering the United States of America, that’s not what we are about, those are not our values,” said Faizan Haq, President and Founder of WNY Muslims.

Haq says the travel ban is softer than the first one, but he doesn’t understand what it will accomplish. “We already have processes in place, we already have things in place and there has not been any terrorist activities of that kind in America or elsewhere that we will stop these refugees and nothing will happen,” said Haq.

Haq told News 4 that several Muslim families in WNY are afraid.

“They all are frantic right now, they don’t know how it’s going to affect them. They think anybody who puts a suit and tie on is going to arrest them and take them away, they’re very afraid,” said Haq.

An emergency motion has been filed in Hawaii challenging the definition of “close u.s. relationship”.

Under the executive order, parents, spouses, fiancee, children and siblings fall under the definition of close relationship, extended family members will not be considered.