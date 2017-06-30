12-year-old with Autism conquers roller coaster fears, inspires others with videos

News 4 Staff Published:

(WIVB) — A 12-year-old boy who used to be afraid of roller coasters has conquered his fears, and he’s hooked.

Now, his YouTube channel has inspired thousands of others to do the same thing.

Logan Joiner is on the Autism spectrum. He started his YouTube channel “Coaster Kids” to document his travels while rating all the coasters he now rides.

His videos have 11,000 subscribers and are watched in 181 different countries.

Logan has a special message for other kids who tune in to his adventures.

“Challenge people to do something they’re afraid of,” Logan said. “Do something that makes them feel uncomfortable. Some examples would be riding a coaster holding a snake if you’re afraid of snakes, riding a skateboard. You can even apologize to someone.”

Logan’s dad says meeting other kids from around the world has helped Logan come out of his shell and find a comfort zone. He now tackles public speaking while continuing to add to the 285 roller coasters he’s taken on.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s