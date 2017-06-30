12-year-old with Autism conquers roller coaster fears, inspires others with videos

(WIVB) — A 12-year-old boy who used to be afraid of roller coasters has conquered his fears, and he’s hooked.

Now, his YouTube channel has inspired thousands of others to do the same thing.

Logan Joiner is on the Autism spectrum. He started his YouTube channel “Coaster Kids” to document his travels while rating all the coasters he now rides.

His videos have 11,000 subscribers and are watched in 181 different countries.

Logan has a special message for other kids who tune in to his adventures.

“Challenge people to do something they’re afraid of,” Logan said. “Do something that makes them feel uncomfortable. Some examples would be riding a coaster holding a snake if you’re afraid of snakes, riding a skateboard. You can even apologize to someone.”

Logan’s dad says meeting other kids from around the world has helped Logan come out of his shell and find a comfort zone. He now tackles public speaking while continuing to add to the 285 roller coasters he’s taken on.