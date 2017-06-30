Bone marrow donation drive will be hosted Saturday at 11 Day Power Play

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In addition to playing 250 straight hours of hockey to benefit Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the 11 Day Power Play is also hosting a bone marrow donation in conjunction with Roswell.

The onsite bone marrow drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at HARBORCENTER, 100 Washington St. level 7.

Saturday- day 10 of the 11 Day Power Play- has been dedicated to those affected by blood cancers. Marrow and blood cell transplants are used to treat leukemia, lymphoma, and other life-threatening blood diseases. Each year, more than 30,000 children and adults will be diagnosed with diseases for which a bone marrow transplant is the only chance for cure.

Only 30 percent will find a matching donor within their family.

Donor screening is free at the drive. Costs will be covered by The Match, which is operated by the National Bone Marrow Program. Donors must be between 18 and 44 years old with no history of cancer, diabetes, or heart problems.

A cheek swap provides the necessary tissue-type identification. Consenting donors will be entered into the Be the Match international registry, enabling “matching” of potential donors with patients in need. If you are found to be a match, you will receive a call explaining the process for donating the marrow for the patient. Donation can be done locally; donors do not have to travel to where the patient lives.

For more information, visit http://www.11daypowerplay.com/. or https://bethematch.org/For.