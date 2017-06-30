Bone marrow donation drive will be hosted Saturday at 11 Day Power Play

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In addition to playing 250 straight hours of hockey to benefit Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the 11 Day Power Play is also hosting a bone marrow donation in conjunction with Roswell.

The onsite bone marrow drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at HARBORCENTER, 100 Washington St. level 7.

Saturday- day 10 of the 11 Day Power Play- has been dedicated to those affected by blood cancers. Marrow and blood cell transplants are used to treat leukemia, lymphoma, and other life-threatening blood diseases. Each year, more than 30,000 children and adults will be diagnosed with diseases for which a bone marrow transplant is the only chance for cure.

Only 30 percent will find a matching donor within their family.

Donor screening is free at the drive. Costs will be covered by The Match, which is operated by the National Bone Marrow Program. Donors must be between 18 and 44 years old with no history of cancer, diabetes, or heart problems.

A cheek swap provides the necessary tissue-type identification. Consenting donors will be entered into the Be the Match international registry, enabling “matching” of potential donors with patients in need. If you are found to be a match, you will receive a call explaining the process for donating the marrow for the patient. Donation can be done locally; donors do not have to travel to where the patient lives.

For more information, visit http://www.11daypowerplay.com/. or https://bethematch.org/For.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s