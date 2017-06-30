Buffalo fire commissioner retires

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After 33 years with the Buffalo Fire Department, commissioner Garnell Whitefield has retired.

Today was Whiteside’s first full day of retirement. He has served as fire commissioner for the past seven years.

Whiteside said that the decision to retire was tough, but he has health issues and can’t serve in the way that he says the community deserves.

Whiteside thanked Mayor Byron Brown for the opportunity and said that he wants to serve the community in a different way going forward.

In a Friday night statement, Brown thanked Whiteside for his service, saying: “Commissioner Whitfield began his career with the Buffalo Fire Department in September 1984, as a front-line firefighter, rising through the ranks over the past nearly 33 years. He served as Chief Fire Administrator, Deputy Commissioner of Administration, then Deputy Commissioner of Emergency Medical Services, prior to my appointment of him as Commissioner in January 2010. I thank Commissioner Whitfield for his hard work and dedication to the City of Buffalo and its fire department over the past three decades, and I wish him a happy and healthy retirement.”

 

