Dentist who studied at UB charged with child sex crimes

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Bronx dentist who studied at the University at Buffalo was charged with child sex crimes.

Back in September of 2015, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that led them to contact New York State Police the following March.

State Police say Gregg Riess, 27, posed as a female to solicit a 13-year-old Texas boy to perform sex acts on camera, as well as send him sexual content.

Troopers say he used the screen names “Shanaosexy” and “Shanaoxexxyy.”

(Photo of the “Shanaoxexxyy” KIK app profile, courtesy of New York State Police)

In April of last year, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched a residence in the Town of Amherst. During that time, Riess was studying dentistry at UB.

Riess was charged with Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance and three counts of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child.

State Police believe other victims were involved. Anyone with information can call authorities at (585) 344-6200 and reference SJS # 6824479.

