Expect sobriety checkpoints, extra patrols this holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police and other law enforcement agencies will step up patrols over the holiday weekend to crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions.

The STOP-DWI campaign will kick off Saturday and run through Tuesday (July 4). The campaign is funded through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Last year, the State Police issued nearly 11,000 vehicle and traffic tickets during the 4th of July weekend. Troopers arrested 206 people for DWI and responded to 756 crashes, which resulted in three fatalities.  In addition, 35 counties and 121 agencies participated in the 2016 4th of July crackdown resulting in 212 DWI/DWAI arrests, six DWAI-Drug only arrests, 114 other arrests and 1,821 vehicle and traffic summonses.

During the enforcement, drivers can expect a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road when they travel New York roadways. State Police will also be targeting the illegal sale of alcohol to minors.

