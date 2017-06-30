Food trucks are coming to Amherst every Friday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) —Food truck Tuesday is a smash in the summer, but it’s not always easy to get to.The Buffalo Niagara Marriot is trying to make those same food trucks accessible in the North Towns.

Food truck Tuesday’s have become a staple in the Larkin District every Tuesday night. The event brings out thousands of people and dozens of food trucks week in and week out to give you a taste of the best Western New York has to offer. Now the same idea is being transplanted to the town of Amherst.

Nicholas Bilotta, General Manager of The Buffalo Niagara Marriot told News 4 ,”We want to bring an event in Amherst, so you don’t have to drive to far and you can enjoy with your family. Have a good time and maybe you can walk, or driving a mile, or riding your bike.”

And that will be easy to do because of the central location of the hotel.

Alison Potter, Catering Sales Manager at the hotel shared, “We’re ten minutes away from Lockport, probably 5 minutes away from Clarence, Snyder, 10 minutes away from downtown Buffalo or North Buffalo, so we’re very centrally located.”

The event will offer live music and of course the scrumptious foods from well-known food trucks like Lloyds, and The Cheescake Guy.Those are just some of the perks. The parking issues you see downtown, will not be a problem at the hotel as the Marriott offers over 700 parking spaces to use.

Bilotta said, “We’re lucky enough to have 11 acres of land here, so let’s do something that’s unique to Amherst because no one else is doing it in our area.”

The extra land will offer a fun area for the kids too.

Organizers think the event is key to rejuvenating the area.

Potter said, “I think that we need to draw the attention back to the suburbs and get fun events back here.”