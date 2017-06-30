Former Trump campaign adviser from WNY will testify in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) – A Western New Yorker and former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump will testify July 14 before the House Committee into Russia’s ties to the 2016 election.

Caputo was sent a letter asking him to testify May 9.

In May, Caputo told News 4 he has complied with that request by responding that he doesn’t have any documents relevant to the investigation. He would not give us any further details.

News 4 obtained a copy of Caputo’s response to the House Committee, dated May 19. In the letter, Caputo says “I knew nothing of this matter, I had no discussions of this matter when I served the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump, nor did I send or receive emails about the topic.”

