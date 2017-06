GENESEE FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Belfast man has died as the result of a logging accident in Wyoming County.

Last week, New York State Park Police and fire companies responded to a property off of Glen Iris Rd. in Genesee Falls.

Once they arrived, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office was also contacted.

Herbert Howe III was found injured, and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Howe died from his injuries on Monday.