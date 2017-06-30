No one to be held criminally responsible for death of Niagara County inmate

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek says no one will be held criminally responsible for the death of a county jail inmate.

The decision comes following an investigation into the death of DeJuan Hunt.

Back in February, the Erie County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Hunt, 25, a homicide.

DeJuan Hunt, 25, died while jailed in Niagara County near the end of August. The county Sheriff’s office said he died in his sleep.

Hunt, who lived in Niagara Falls, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at NCCC.

Previously, Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour announced the ruling of the medical examiner, but also said that the Niagara County Sheriff’s office did not agree with the ruling.

While in the jail, Hunt was placed in a cell where he was supervised. During one incident, Voutour said corrections officers had to use force, but that the force was “needed” and “appropriate.”

The medical examiner found no outward injuries on Hunt. Voutour believed Hunt regularly received medical care.

Following the medical examiner’s ruling, the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s office.

“The independent investigation found that actions by the corrections officers were proper, and their administration did not exceed acceptable parameters,” Wojtaszek said.

She also stated “that there is no criminal responsibility attributable to corrections or medical staff at the Niagara County Jail in the DeJuan Hunt matter.”