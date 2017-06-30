No one to be held criminally responsible for death of Niagara County inmate

By Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek says no one will be held criminally responsible for the death of a county jail inmate.

The decision comes following an investigation into the death of DeJuan Hunt.

Back in February, the Erie County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Hunt, 25, a homicide.

DeJuan Hunt, 25, died while jailed in Niagara County near the end of August. The county Sheriff’s office said he died in his sleep.

Hunt, who lived in Niagara Falls, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at NCCC.

Previously, Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour announced the ruling of the medical examiner, but also said that the Niagara County Sheriff’s office did not agree with the ruling.

While in the jail, Hunt was placed in a cell where he was supervised. During one incident, Voutour said corrections officers had to use force, but that the force was “needed” and “appropriate.”

The medical examiner found no outward injuries on Hunt. Voutour believed Hunt regularly received medical care.

Following the medical examiner’s ruling, the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s office.

“The independent investigation found that actions by the corrections officers were proper, and their administration did not exceed acceptable parameters,” Wojtaszek said.

She also stated “that there is no criminal responsibility attributable to corrections or medical staff at the Niagara County Jail in the DeJuan Hunt matter.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s