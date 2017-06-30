Outside attorney breaks down Pigeon case after judge throws out key evidence

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some potentially incriminating evidence in the Steve Pigeon case will not be allowed in court. It’s a big win for the defense.

State Supreme Court Judge Donald Cerio threw out key evidence in the case against Pigeon explaining that it was illegally obtained.

The evidence includes e-mails found during a raid at Pigeon’s home in 2015. Investigators say the e-mails uncovered contained proof of his alleged crimes.

The evidence is suppressed because state investigators waited more than 10 days to execute search warrants of Pigeon’s home and office computers.

“Although the warrant was served upon Google in the 10 day period after it was issued, the documents that were received were not received until at least 22 days after the issuance period,” said Brian Hutchison, an attorney outside of the Pigeon case.

Hutchison says there’s a time limit on warrants to prove the evidence is still related to the crime. “Obviously things can change quickly and over 10 days the information the judge was presented initially to obtain that warrant may now be what we call stale.”

Pigeon is facing two cases simultaneously, one case for bribery and corruption and another for election law violations. It’s believed that the suppressed evidence will have an impact on both cases.

“That evidence cannot be used in the prosecution of the cases, so it would be either case- it would be thrown out because it was obtained illegally,” said Hutchison.

The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case. In a statement they said:

“We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision regarding this technical issue and will soon determine how to best move this important prosecution forward. We appreciate the court stating that our office has proceeded in good faith at all times on this matter.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s